AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Hits $0.0919 on Top Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $380,058.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

