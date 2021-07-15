Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 93.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,563,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,205. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

