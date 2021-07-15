Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 90,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,034,876 shares.The stock last traded at $69.59 and had previously closed at $69.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

