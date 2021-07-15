Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 90,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,034,876 shares.The stock last traded at $69.59 and had previously closed at $69.61.
Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
