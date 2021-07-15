Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

AGPIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

