Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.67. 11,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 30,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.65).

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

