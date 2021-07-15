Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.40 and traded as low as C$9.39. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 27,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of C$407.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.36.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

