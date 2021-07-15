Andra AP fonden Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.84 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

