Andra AP fonden Sells 3,800 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.28.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $376.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.05. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

