Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 10,600 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.32.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

