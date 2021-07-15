Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Update

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Andes Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Andes Gold

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

