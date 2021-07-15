Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Update

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Andes Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Andes Gold
