Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.37. 22,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,478,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.