Analyzing Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) & ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Research Solutions and ARTISTdirect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 74.24%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARTISTdirect has a beta of 12.05, indicating that its share price is 1,105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and ARTISTdirect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.52 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -99.00 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARTISTdirect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Research Solutions.

Summary

Research Solutions beats ARTISTdirect on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

