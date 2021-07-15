Analyzing Perpetua Resources (PPTA) and The Competition

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Perpetua Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources Competitors 295.09% 5.48% 0.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A -$220.63 million -7.18 Perpetua Resources Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.12

Perpetua Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources Competitors 738 3295 3515 104 2.39

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 49.21%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Perpetua Resources peers beat Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

