Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Target Price at $39.07

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,578 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,795 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

