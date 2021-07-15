Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price at $36.27

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.27.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 458,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 174.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

