Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Price Target at $55.27

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

