Analysts Set Expectations for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

TME has been the subject of several other research reports. decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

