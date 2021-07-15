Analysts Set Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target at $6.75

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $521.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

