Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 6,097.07

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

Shares of ASC traded down GBX 715 ($9.34) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,992 ($52.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,887. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,915.69.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

