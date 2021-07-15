Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Price Target at GBX 6,097.07

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 715 ($9.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,992 ($52.16). 1,399,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,887. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,915.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

