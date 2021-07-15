Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Carlisle Companies (CSL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL):

7/14/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

6/28/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

6/9/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. The company hiked its quarterly dividend rate in August 2020. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations.”

CSL stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.03. 2,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,130. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

