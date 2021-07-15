Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Victory Capital (VCTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/14/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/9/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/6/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/3/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

6/1/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,437. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.67.

Get Victory Capital Holdings Inc alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.