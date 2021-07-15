Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

