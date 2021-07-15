Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.88 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,808,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.13. 53,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,870. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.04 and a 12 month high of $202.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.