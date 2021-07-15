Analysts Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.94 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,411,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.