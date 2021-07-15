Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post $378.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.90 million and the highest is $393.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $211.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 334,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

