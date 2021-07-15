Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.97. Discovery posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $262,387.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,273. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 37.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 167,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.