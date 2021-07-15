Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SUPN stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

