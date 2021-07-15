Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.91 Million

Brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $174.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.05 million to $180.90 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $699.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $715.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $744.27 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

LSI stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $113.21. 3,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $114.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.