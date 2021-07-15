Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.89 Million

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report sales of $41.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.25 million to $44.54 million. IMAX posted sales of $8.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 372.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $231.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million.

IMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 123,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IMAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in IMAX by 59.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.91 on Monday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

