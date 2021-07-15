Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce $18.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.92 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.86. 685,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,424,200. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34.

General Electric’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in General Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

