Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genasys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS stock remained flat at $$5.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,483. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $184.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genasys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Genasys by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

