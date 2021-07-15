Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. Clarus posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.03. 201,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $882.52 million, a PE ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05. Clarus has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

