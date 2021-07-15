Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 899 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 2.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.45. The company had a trading volume of 246,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,354,047. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

