Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.50.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $409.69. 41,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,321. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $414.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.18. The firm has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

