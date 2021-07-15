Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $436.28. The stock had a trading volume of 337,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,182. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

