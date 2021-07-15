Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 648 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $38.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,642.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.