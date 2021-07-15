Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 14,885 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $138,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,841. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.