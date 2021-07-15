Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 80,763 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,763 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $141,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

