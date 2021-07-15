Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 37,017 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,055,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,017 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.95% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $146,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

FTCS stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

