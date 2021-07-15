Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $132.93 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $132,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.89.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

