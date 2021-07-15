Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $127.98 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,320 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $127,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $53,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $59.28 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

