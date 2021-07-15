Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 929,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183,513 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $154,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in CDW by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.05 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

