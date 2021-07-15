Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 47,847 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Unilever worth $136,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

UL opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.03. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

