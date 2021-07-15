Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $4.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

USAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merk Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.