American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

AOUT traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

