American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

