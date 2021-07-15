American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.16.

AXP opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

