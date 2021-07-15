American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $171.59 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

