American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.16.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.52. 3,109,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,048. The stock has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

